Short Interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Grows By 6.0%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 12.02% of GH Research worth $66,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GHRS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

GH Research Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of GH Research stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. GH Research has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

