Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Declines By 5.9%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

OTCMKTS HMCTF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

