Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Drops By 7.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 0.1 %

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

