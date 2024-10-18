Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Declines By 7.4%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 956,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 364,117 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,564,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 941,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 265,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HDSN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

