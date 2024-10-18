Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Drops By 7.0%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
JTC Stock Performance
JTCPF opened at C$13.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.32. JTC has a 52 week low of C$7.68 and a 52 week high of C$14.15.
JTC Company Profile
