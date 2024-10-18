Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Drops By 7.0%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JTC Stock Performance

JTCPF opened at C$13.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.32. JTC has a 52 week low of C$7.68 and a 52 week high of C$14.15.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

