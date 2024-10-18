Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Drops By 6.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,021,300 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 2,158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 962.5 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

