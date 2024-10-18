Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Drops By 6.3%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,021,300 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 2,158,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 962.5 days.
Ørsted A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $69.41.
About Ørsted A/S
