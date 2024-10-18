SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,724 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 853.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 825.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 84,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 75,046 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,452.1% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 901.8% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

