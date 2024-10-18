Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SPG opened at $174.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $176.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

