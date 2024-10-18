SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 576.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group Stock Down 1.4 %

SJW stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

