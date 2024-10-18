Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Smith Micro Software Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SMSI opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

