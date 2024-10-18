SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

