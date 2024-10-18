Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Shares of TSE:SLS opened at C$3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 5.37. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.58 and a 52-week high of C$5.95.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

