SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.65 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.28 ($0.12). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 9.64 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,559,550 shares changing hands.

SolGold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £281.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -964.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.65.

Insider Activity at SolGold

In other SolGold news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,645.60). In other SolGold news, insider Charles Joseland purchased 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,460 ($12,353.09). Also, insider Nicholas Mather sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £25,000 ($32,645.60). 52.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

