SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after buying an additional 1,758,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after buying an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,519,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

