SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

