SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DWX opened at $37.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.