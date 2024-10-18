SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWX opened at $37.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

