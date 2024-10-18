SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of SR Bancorp worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

In other news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William P. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $39,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,613. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Orbach purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $189,360 over the last ninety days.

SR Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRBK opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

SR Bancorp Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

