SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 157,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 53,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

