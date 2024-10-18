Stephen Daintith Purchases 39 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith bought 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.07).
Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Daintith purchased 45 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £148.95 ($194.50).
- On Thursday, August 15th, Stephen Daintith acquired 46 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.02).
Ocado Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 278.17 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 798.80 ($10.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,380.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 364.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 366.11.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
