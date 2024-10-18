STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2,262.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

STERIS Stock Down 0.4 %

STE opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

