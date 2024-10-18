Stifel Canada Estimates Capstone Copper Q3 Earnings

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE:CS opened at C$10.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.63. The company has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. Insiders have sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854 in the last quarter. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

