Stifel Canada Estimates Taseko Mines Q3 Earnings

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $711.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.74. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $100.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.01 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 752.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 621,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 87.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 229,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 755,192 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 58.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

