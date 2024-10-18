Stifel Canada Forecasts OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q3 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 2.8 %

FQVLF stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

