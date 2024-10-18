Stifel Nicolaus Trims PENG (NASDAQ:PENG) Target Price to $27.00

PENG (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 67.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PENG from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PENG from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. PENG has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

