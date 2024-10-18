Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.