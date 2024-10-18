Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $21.25.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

