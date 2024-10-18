StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Up 23.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.68. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($84.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.