StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SenesTech Stock Up 23.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNES opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.68. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 464.09% and a negative return on equity of 168.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($84.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current year.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SenesTech
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.