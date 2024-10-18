StockNews.com Lowers FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to Buy

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.3 %

FF stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $267.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul Manheim purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

