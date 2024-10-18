StockNews.com Upgrades CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to “Buy”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $196.32 on Wednesday. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $198.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.33.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CRA International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total value of $197,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,331.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,924,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CRA International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

