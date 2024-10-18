Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,947,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $11,668,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $11,018,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $9,024,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

DOC opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

