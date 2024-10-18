Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 162 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $227,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Biogen by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 185,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 152,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $189.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.31 and a 1 year high of $268.30.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.