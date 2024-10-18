Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 298 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $79.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

