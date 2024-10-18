Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes $774,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $154.75.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.