Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,298.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 736.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,097,000 after buying an additional 611,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

