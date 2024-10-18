Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.27.

SPB stock opened at C$7.38 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$7.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.53 million.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

