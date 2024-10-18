Susquehanna Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $20.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Glj Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,627,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

