Swedbank AB Acquires 15,140 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $280.30 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.