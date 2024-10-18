Swedbank AB Buys 33,090 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 160.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $18,886,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,111,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $296.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.60. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.