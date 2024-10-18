Swedbank AB Buys 3,635 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $264.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $265.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

