Swedbank AB Buys 441 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.83.

HUBS opened at $533.26 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -201.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.94 and its 200 day moving average is $555.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $21,695,632.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,321 shares of company stock worth $3,374,089. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

