Swedbank AB Buys 94,856 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

