Swedbank AB Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 45,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $373.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.57 and its 200 day moving average is $324.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $380.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

