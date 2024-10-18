Swedbank AB Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Regency Centers by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

