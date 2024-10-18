Swedbank AB Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,903,000 after buying an additional 164,496 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

