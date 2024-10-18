Swedbank AB Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.18% of KB Home worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

KB Home Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KBH opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

