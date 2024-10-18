Swedbank AB Has $13.41 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $327.53 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $454.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

