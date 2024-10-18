Swedbank AB Has $13.74 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after buying an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after buying an additional 700,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after buying an additional 587,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

