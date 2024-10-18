Swedbank AB Has $6.83 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

