Swedbank AB Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.5% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,020,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,239,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $195.37 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $169.72.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

