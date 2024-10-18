Swedbank AB Has $9.45 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Swedbank AB grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

KKR stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

