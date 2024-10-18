Swedbank AB Lowers Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,368 shares of company stock worth $1,399,920. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

